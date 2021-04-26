Trevali Mining Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

TV has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.23.

TSE TV opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.27.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

