Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.23.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Trex by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX stock opened at $106.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10. Trex has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

