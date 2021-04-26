Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.84

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.84 and last traded at $108.60, with a volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

