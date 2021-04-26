Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tri Pointe Homes traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 3302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.
TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.
In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
