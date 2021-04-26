Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tri Pointe Homes traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 3302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $179,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.