Tribe (TRIBE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.62 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $375.65 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00064157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00061718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00746668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00093790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.07385285 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

