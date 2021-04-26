Tricon Residential Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tricon Residential in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.82.

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$13.13 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$7.03 and a 1 year high of C$13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

