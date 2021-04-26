Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 162.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRIL. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

TRIL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 78,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,776. The company has a market capitalization of $979.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $39,449.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.