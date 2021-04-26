TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-$3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.70. TriNet Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-$0.86 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. 264,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,434. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $444,347.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
