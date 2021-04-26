TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-$3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.70. TriNet Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-$0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. 264,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,434. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.75.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $444,347.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.