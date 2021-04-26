TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. TriNet Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.42-$3.90 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. 264,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,434. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.