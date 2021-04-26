Trinity Network Credit Hits 1-Day Volume of $131,187.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $757,562.35 and approximately $131,187.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00739323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00094590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.30 or 0.07386707 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

