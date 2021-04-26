Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,845 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of Triple-S Management worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTS stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $969.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

