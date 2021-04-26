Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$140.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.88.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSU traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$117.60. 7,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$36.70 and a 1 year high of C$129.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$118.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.48.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 5.6300002 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.