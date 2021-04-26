Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Down 3.3%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $88.62. 5,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 180,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.65.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.17.
In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
