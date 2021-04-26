Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Down 3.3%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $88.62. 5,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 180,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

