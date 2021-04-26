True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.75 target price (up from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian lowered shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.14. The company had a trading volume of 66,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,281. The company has a market cap of C$616.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.13%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.