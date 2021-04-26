TrueDeck Achieves Market Capitalization of $335,115.71 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $335,115.71 and approximately $19,954.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00742456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.00 or 0.07847000 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

