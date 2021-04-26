TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.00 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. TrueFi has a market cap of $46.00 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00064729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00746615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.25 or 0.07457540 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

