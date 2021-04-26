Truegame Price Reaches $0.0025 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $209,487.58 and approximately $15,272.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00064157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00061718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00746668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00093790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.07385285 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.