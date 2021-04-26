TrueUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $129.57 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $320.76 million and approximately $129.57 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.00741918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00093995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.44 or 0.07378272 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 321,016,057 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

