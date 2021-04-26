Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 6.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $26,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,662. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

