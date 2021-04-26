Truist Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $308.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.36.

MTN stock traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $325.84. 5,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.02 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $153.09 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

