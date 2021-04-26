Truist Securiti Comments on Robert Half International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.