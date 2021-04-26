Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

GL stock opened at $103.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at $73,016,587.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,706,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

