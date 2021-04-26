Truist Securities Boosts NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $142.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $207.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,092.85 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in NovoCure by 32.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

