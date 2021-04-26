Truist Securities Raises Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $185.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIZ. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $156.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.05. Assurant has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after buying an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,725,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Assurant by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.