Truist Securities Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $102.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $112.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,894. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 48.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after buying an additional 57,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

