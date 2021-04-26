Truist Securities Raises Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $188.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of PRI traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,943. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.14. Primerica has a 52-week low of $94.18 and a 52-week high of $163.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Primerica by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Primerica by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

