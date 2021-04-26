TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading 7% Lower This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 37.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $106,438.26 and $220.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00070297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00307254 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000528 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00026300 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

