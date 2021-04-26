Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.56 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $156.65 million and approximately $19.56 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00284584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.15 or 0.00985398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00726663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,433.54 or 0.99505935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

