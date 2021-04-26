TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.25

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 1936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

