Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.61% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $319.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.