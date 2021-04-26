Tufton Capital Management Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 13,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $137.85. The stock had a trading volume of 228,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266,434. The stock has a market cap of $156.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.