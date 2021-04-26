Tufton Capital Management Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.54. 17,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,160. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

