Tufton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.20. 16,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.45 and its 200 day moving average is $171.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

