Tufton Capital Management Purchases 677 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

