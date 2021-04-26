Tufton Capital Management Sells 1,002 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,970. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.32 and a fifty-two week high of $283.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

