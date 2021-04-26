Tufton Capital Management Sells 1,008 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after buying an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.62.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $185.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $188.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.