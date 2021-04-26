Tufton Capital Management Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,702. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.