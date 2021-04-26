TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.22).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 406.14 ($5.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 394.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 387.17. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

