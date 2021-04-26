Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 2,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,061,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

TUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.