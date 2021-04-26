Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells $667,350.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,447.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TWST traded up $7.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.52. 512,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.65. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

