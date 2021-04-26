Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells $667,350.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,447.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TWST traded up $7.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.52. 512,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.65. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $214.07.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
