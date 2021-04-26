Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Twitter by 771.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 946,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.