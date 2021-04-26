Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus increased their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

NYSE TWTR opened at $67.02 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

