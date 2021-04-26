Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 57,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411,318. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 435.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after buying an additional 2,072,664 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 771.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after buying an additional 946,323 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

