Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce sales of $288.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.19 million and the highest is $294.00 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $276.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.20.

Shares of TYL opened at $451.50 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

