Typerium Price Hits $0.0011 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Typerium has a market cap of $1.82 million and $18,064.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Typerium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00064087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00747717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00093826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.11 or 0.07375547 BTC.

Typerium Profile

TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.