Typhoon Network (TYPH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,162.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $118,162.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00060734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00281165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00992566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.00718472 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,663.14 or 0.99928258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,941,670 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

