U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,775. The company has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

