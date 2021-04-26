Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $57.73. 533,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,990,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

