Ubiq Market Capitalization Tops $21.79 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $21.79 million and $72,883.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,990.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.81 or 0.04683816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.49 or 0.00450994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.41 or 0.01549176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00744275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.66 or 0.00486491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00059982 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.92 or 0.00414740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

