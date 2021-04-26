UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 11,184 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of MYR Group worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 274,663 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $76.23.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

